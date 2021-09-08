Atheios Achieves Market Capitalization of $40,162.81 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $40,162.81 and $120.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,359.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.97 or 0.07497893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.78 or 0.01431821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.09 or 0.00392784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00126499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.25 or 0.00585108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.12 or 0.00565400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00336928 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,333,738 coins and its circulating supply is 43,308,726 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

