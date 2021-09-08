Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian stock opened at $381.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.32, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.75. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $164.16 and a 52 week high of $387.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

