Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atmos Energy continues to benefit from rising demand from its expanding customer base. The company has a sturdy capital expenditure plan, helping it to increase reliability of its natural gas pipelines and serve its customers efficiently. Returns within a year of capital investment continue to boost its performance and allow it to pay regular dividend. It has enough liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. However, shares of Atmos Energy have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Despite making investment in infrastructure, possibility of accidents in distributing and transporting natural gas persists. Competition from clean alternate fuel supplier is a headwind. Dependence on a single state for bulk of its revenues exposes it to the vagaries of weather and economic conditions of that state.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

ATO stock opened at $96.13 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

