Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 2,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 314,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Atomera in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $554.40 million, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atomera in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Atomera in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Atomera by 104,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Atomera in the second quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Atomera by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

