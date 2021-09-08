AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 74.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 16.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. 673,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,041,762. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $197.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

