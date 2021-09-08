Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Trading Up 1.4%

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO)’s share price was up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 642.80 ($8.40) and last traded at GBX 642.80 ($8.40). Approximately 874,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,177,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 634.20 ($8.29).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUTO shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 618.43 ($8.08).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 644.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 600.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40.

In related news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total value of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

