Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.11.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.86. 30,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,017. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.