Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Avalara makes up approximately 9.7% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $30,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 38.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avalara by 335.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,043 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,177.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,721,136 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.87. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.