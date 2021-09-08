AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $567.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post $567.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $570.80 million and the lowest is $565.25 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $567.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.82.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,635,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVB traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.37 and its 200-day moving average is $205.34.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

