Avation (LON:AVAP) Trading 3.9% Higher

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40). 55,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 96,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.35).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Avation in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43.

In related news, insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

