Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 190 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,002. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $234.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

