Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 162,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 40,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.16. 2,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

