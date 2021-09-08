Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

