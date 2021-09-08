Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in The Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,319 shares of company stock worth $1,475,621 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.17. The stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

