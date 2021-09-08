Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $260.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

