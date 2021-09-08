Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 77,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. 26,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,608,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.