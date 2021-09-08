Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 893 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,995,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after buying an additional 361,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,070,000 after buying an additional 349,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 257,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.36. 5,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,511. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BUD. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

