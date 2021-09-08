Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

RNA stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $821.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 812,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,662,000 after acquiring an additional 660,470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 368,834 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $8,314,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $3,895,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

