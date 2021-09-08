B. Riley Comments on Peabody Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

NYSE BTU opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,089.9% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 241,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 221,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

