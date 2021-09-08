Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $314.13

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.13 ($4.10) and traded as high as GBX 357.30 ($4.67). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 349.90 ($4.57), with a volume of 638,414 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAB shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 445 ($5.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 376 ($4.91).

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 291.18.

In other news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Babcock International Group Company Profile (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

