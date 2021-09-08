Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,498,000 after acquiring an additional 205,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

