Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $305,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average is $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.