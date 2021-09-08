Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $343,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 302,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,265,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,219,000 after purchasing an additional 629,149 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNP opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

