Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 490 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after buying an additional 1,355,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,668,000 after buying an additional 265,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LKQ by 37.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LKQ by 89.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 272,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

