Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $368,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average of $141.04. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

