Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $407,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

