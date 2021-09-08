Band Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $301.27 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $301.27 million and $78.99 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.56 or 0.00018343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

