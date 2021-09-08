Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after buying an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,387,000 after buying an additional 1,238,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. 804,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,752,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $344.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

