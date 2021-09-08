Bank of Marin Acquires 79 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bank of Marin lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VOX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.92. The stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,202. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.99. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $97.78 and a 52 week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

