Bank of Marin Buys 624 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bank of Marin grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.14. 1,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,278. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average is $89.63.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

