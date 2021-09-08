Bank of Marin Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after purchasing an additional 823,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after acquiring an additional 381,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after acquiring an additional 323,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,374,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.88. 353,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,105. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.65. The firm has a market cap of $335.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

