Bank of Marin Sells 1,041 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of Marin cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after buying an additional 840,864 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 88.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,594,000 after buying an additional 459,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $263.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.48 and a 200-day moving average of $229.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

