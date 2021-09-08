Barrick Gold Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.30.

TSE:ABX opened at C$25.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$44.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.54. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$40.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.