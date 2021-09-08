Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Baxter International worth $51,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Baxter International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,443. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average of $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

