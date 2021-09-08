Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 668 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.