Bbva USA Buys New Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 477 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.53.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average is $94.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

