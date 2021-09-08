Bbva USA Buys New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 202 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,021,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $177.05 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.34 and a 200 day moving average of $177.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

