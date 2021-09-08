Bbva USA Buys New Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $327.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.72. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

