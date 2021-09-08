Bbva USA Invests $42,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bbva USA bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $474,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,646,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,497,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 4.5% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

ANTM stock opened at $377.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

