Bbva USA Invests $52,000 in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 10,358.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 16.6% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 368,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $309,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $98,626 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PGTI opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

