Bbva USA Purchases New Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 154.3% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $640,437. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $223.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $113.56 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

