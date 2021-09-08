Beefy.Finance One Day Volume Tops $15.85 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $101.55 million and approximately $15.85 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,410.42 or 0.03034792 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00077544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00021028 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00333818 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00042329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012632 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

