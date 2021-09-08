Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 151 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.14. 12,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,998. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average of $160.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.