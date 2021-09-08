Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 81,930 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 195,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 72,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,867,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 52,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,880. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83.

