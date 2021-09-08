Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,893,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 368,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 171,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,644,291. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.