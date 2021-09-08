Belt (BELT) 1-Day Volume Tops $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00125990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00178046 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.12 or 0.07162448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,410.83 or 0.99760796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.18 or 0.00763475 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

