BENQI Hits Market Cap of $37.42 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $37.42 million and $5.47 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BENQI has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00133316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00196253 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.90 or 0.07219930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,286.76 or 0.99939471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.36 or 0.00743525 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

