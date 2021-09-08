Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.63

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €50.63 ($59.56) and traded as low as €50.50 ($59.41). Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €50.50 ($59.41), with a volume of 2,144 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDT. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.30 ($58.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $512.23 million and a PE ratio of -271.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.63.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

