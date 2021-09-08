Bessemer Group Inc. Has $362,000 Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2,147.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $408.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.01 and its 200-day moving average is $360.51. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $444.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $210,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,746,043.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

