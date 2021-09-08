Bessemer Group Inc. Has $522,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.